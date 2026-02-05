Devin Lloyd Has Not Had Contract Talks With Jaguars Yet

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd is set to be a free agent this offseason after the team declined his fifth-year option for 2026 last offseason.

Lloyd had his best year yet, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and, more importantly, a Second-Team All-Pro selection. Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Lloyd said he prefers to remain in Jacksonville, but revealed he’s yet to have any contract talks with the team.

Coming off his best year, Lloyd expressed how much he enjoyed his first year in DC Anthony Campanile’s defense. He also cited his family as a reason he would like to remain with the Jaguars.

“I take pride in being able to do what I did last year in any defense,” Lloyd said. “Obviously, (new coaches) came in and they understood that I have a skill set. And, you know, as the weeks progressed, they really started allowing me to utilize that skill set more and more and play at the level that I’m playing. So it’s always great whenever a defensive coordinator believes in you. And, you know, that’s the case with any player, you know, all these guys, you know, the coaches do put them in the best position. So, you know, I was definitely a product of that. And then just me being right, you know, for myself as far as being at my best every week. It really just comes down to, you know, every day, ready to attack practice, ready to attack the game. And that’s nutrition, sleep, all the above.”

“I want to be where God wants me to be. For me, being back in Jacksonville, my mom lives out there. You know, obviously, my lady is out there. You know, there are a lot of pros to being out there. And so, for me, it’s just about being in the right spot. Ultimately, that’s the No. 1 most important thing, being in the right spot.”

Lloyd, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Utah. He’s just finished a four-year, $12,936,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,588,441 after the team declined his fifth-year option.

In 2025, Lloyd appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 81 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, one touchdown, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 Free Agents list.