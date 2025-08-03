Dolphins Activate DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Sign OT Germain Ifedi

Per the wire, the Dolphins have activated DB Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve and are signing OT Germain Ifedi.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins are waiving QB Brett Gabbert.

Melifonwu, 25, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus. He made a base salary of $1.192 million last year.

This offseason, he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Miami.

In 2024, Melifonwu appeared in all three games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles and one sack.