Dolphins Activate WR DeVante Parker, Sign Two More Tight Ends

The Dolphins announced they have activated WR DeVante Parker from the PUP list.
Roster Moves | We have signed tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. We also activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the active/physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 2, 2021
Miami also signed two tight ends, Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson, as they work through COVID-19 issues at the position.
Dolphins WR Preston Williams remains on the PUP list and was also added to the COVID-19 list.
Parker, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.
Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.
In 2020, Parker appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and caught 63 passes for 793 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!