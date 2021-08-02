Dolphins Activate WR DeVante Parker, Sign Two More Tight Ends

The Dolphins announced they have activated WR DeVante Parker from the PUP list.

Roster Moves | We have signed tight ends Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. We also activated wide receiver DeVante Parker off the active/physically unable to perform list and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 2, 2021

Miami also signed two tight ends, Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson, as they work through COVID-19 issues at the position.

Dolphins WR Preston Williams remains on the PUP list and was also added to the COVID-19 list.

Parker, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.

In 2020, Parker appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and caught 63 passes for 793 yards receiving and four touchdowns.