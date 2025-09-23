Dolphins Add Two Tackles To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed OTs Roy Mbaeteka and Kadeem Telfort to the practice squad.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

LB Quinton Bell OL Braeden Daniels WR AJ Henning DT Alex Huntley LB Derrick McLendon K Riley Patterson OL Josh Priebe TE Hayden Rucci S John Saunders Jr. WR Theo Wease Jr. RB Jeff Wilson TE Greg Dulcich RB Jamycal Hasty S Jordan Colbert DB Isaiah Johnson OT Roy Mbaeteka OT Kadeem Telfort

Telfort, 26, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2023. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Packers re-signed him to a futures deal in January of 2024. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 but was let go during roster cuts.

In 2024, Telfort appeared in 16 games for the Packers as an offensive tackle.