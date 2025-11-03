Dolphins Also Open To Trading S Minkah Fitzpatrick

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are open to trading S Minkah Fitzpatrick and have gotten some interest from multiple teams so far.

The Dolphins just re-acquired Fitzpatrick in a trade this summer, sending DB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, but the 2-7 start to the season has forced a re-evaluation.

Miami fired GM Chris Grier last week and interim GM Champ Kelly pulled the trigger on a trade sending OLB Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles today. Kelly is apparently willing to make more moves.

Fitzpatrick is among several Dolphins players potentially available and listed in our Midseason NFL Trade Block post.

Fitzpatrick, 28, is the former 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $16.447 million dollar rookie contract that included a $10.042 million dollar signing bonus.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins, as well as a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick, in a trade in 2019 that included a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The Steelers exercised Fitzpatrick’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to pay him $10.612 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with Pittsburgh.

Fitzpatrick was due base salaries of $15.5 million and $17.6 million in the final two years of that deal when he was traded to the Dolphins in a multi-player deal.

In 2025, Fitzpatrick has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 50 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and five pass deflections.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins and Fitzpatrick ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.