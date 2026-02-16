Dolphins Also Releasing WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins are also releasing WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

It’s been a busy day for Miami, as they have released G James Daniels, OLB Bradley Chubb and WR Tyreek Hill as well.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Dolphins will take on $1,600,000 in dead cap from releasing Westbrook-Ikhine and will save $1.55 million in 2026 unless they designate him as a post-June 1st release.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Westbrook-Ikhine coming out of training camp and sign him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. However, they later promoted him to the active roster where he remained ever since.

Tennessee re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, and he then signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with Miami ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 32 receptions for 497 yards (15.5 YPC) and nine touchdowns.