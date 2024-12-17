Dolphins Announce Four Moves, Place WR Grant DuBose On IR

The Dolphins announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including placing WR Grant DuBose on injured reserve and signing LS Jake McQuaide to the active roster.

The team is also signing QB Skylar Thompson to the practice squad along with WR Isaiah McKenzie.

DuBose, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft out of Charlotte.

He was later waived by Green Bay but signed to the practice squad.

DuBose was elevated by the Packers in Week 18 before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024.

He then caught on with the Dolphins before going down with a shoulder injury, which he was just activated from injured reserve for prior to Sunday’s game.

In 2024, Dubose has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught one pass for 13 yards.

Thompson, 27, was a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins out of Kansas State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in three games for the Dolphins making one start and completing 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards.