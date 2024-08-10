Dolphins Announce Two Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Dolphins announced two roster moves on Saturday, placing OT Kion Smith on injured reserve due to a torn ACL and signing OL Chasen Hines to replace him on the roster.

Smith, 25, went undrafted out of Fayetteville State back in 2021. He caught on with the Falcons but did not make the 53-man roster.

He then joined the Dolphins’ practice squad and has signed two futures deals with Miami, eventually being elevated to the active roster. A recent MRI confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL and he will miss the 2024 season as a result.

In 2023, Smith appeared in nine games for the Dolphins as a backup offensive tackle.

We will have more news on Smith as it becomes available.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply