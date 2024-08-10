Dolphins Announce Two Roster Moves

The Dolphins announced two roster moves on Saturday, placing OT Kion Smith on injured reserve due to a torn ACL and signing OL Chasen Hines to replace him on the roster.

Roster Moves | We have signed OL Chasen Hines and placed T Kion Smith on the reserve/injured list. pic.twitter.com/mBNLWQNNfn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 10, 2024

Smith, 25, went undrafted out of Fayetteville State back in 2021. He caught on with the Falcons but did not make the 53-man roster.

He then joined the Dolphins’ practice squad and has signed two futures deals with Miami, eventually being elevated to the active roster. A recent MRI confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL and he will miss the 2024 season as a result.

In 2023, Smith appeared in nine games for the Dolphins as a backup offensive tackle.

We will have more news on Smith as it becomes available.