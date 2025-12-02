The Dolphins announced two roster moves on Wednesday, signing OL Kion Smith to the practice squad and releasing OL Braeden Daniels from the unit.

Smith, 27, went undrafted out of Fayetteville State back in 2021.

He caught on with the Falcons but did not make the 53-man roster.

Smith then joined the Dolphins’ practice squad and has signed two futures deals with Miami, eventually being elevated to the active roster.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and made two starts.