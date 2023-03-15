Dolphins Claim WR Freddie Swain Off Waivers From Broncos

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins claimed WR Freddie Swain off of waivers from the Broncos o Wednesday.

Swain, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,424,413 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Seattle coming out of training camp.

Swain quickly caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad and he was later signed to the Broncos’ active roster last year but cut him loose this week.

In 2022, Swain appeared in four games for the Broncos and Dolphins and caught four passes for 74 yards and no touchdowns.