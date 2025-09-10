Dolphins Could Fire HC Mike McDaniel & GM Chris Grier Midseason?

Citing sources close to the situation, Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline says the Dolphins could make a move to fire HC Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier if the team doesn’t become more competitive over the next six to seven games.

There was pressure in Miami heading into this season and a 33-8 blowout loss at the hands of the Colts has only amplified that. Pauline notes the same sources have told him McDaniel rubs some people in the building the wrong way, and that doesn’t mix well with a losing record.

Other league sources added to Pauline that the roster has deteriorated and there hasn’t been a vision to replace all the talented players they’ve let walk or gotten rid of the past couple of seasons. Others questioned the way McDaniel has designed the offense around the strengths and weaknesses of QB Tua Tagovailoa.

“They’re a finesse offense with an offensive line that’s not physical or consistent,” a source told Pauline. “And that’s not a good combination.”

Miami’s schedule includes games against all three AFC East rivals next (Patriots, Bills, Jets), then a road trip against the Panthers, a home game versus the Chargers, back-to-back road games against the Browns and Falcons, then a three-game home gauntlet against the Ravens, Bills and Commanders before the bye in Week 12.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract.

During his four seasons as Dolphins’ head coach, McDaniel has led the team to a record of 28-24 with two playoff appearances and no playoff wins.

Grier, 55, was the son of longtime NFL personnel exec Bobby Grier and got his start as an intern with the Patriots in 1994. He joined the Dolphins as a scout in 2000 and worked his way up the ladder, from assistant director of college scouting to director of college scouting.

The Dolphins promoted Grier to general manager in 2016 and he’s been in that role ever since.

During his 10-year tenure in Miami, Grier’s teams have a record of 75-74 with three playoff appearances and no playoff wins.