Dolphins Cut DT Teair Tart

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are releasing veteran DT Teair Tart from the roster.

He signed with Miami back in April and was competing for a role on the Dolphins’ defensive line.

Tart, 27, went undrafted out of Florida International in 2020 and signed a three-year rookie contract with the Titans.

He was let go by the team during final roster cuts but was signed to their practice squad before being brought up to the active roster. He re-signed with Tennessee as a restricted free agent last offseason.

Tart was waived midseason and claimed by the Texans in December. He signed on with the Dolphins this past April.

In 2023, Tart appeared in 11 games for the Titans and two for the Texans, recording 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and one sack.