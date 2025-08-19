Dolphins Expect TE Darren Waller To Come Off PUP List Soon

Dolphins TE Darren Waller has been on the PUP list throughout camp to get up to speed physically after coming out of retirement

Miami HC Mike McDaniel gave an update regarding Waller on Monday. He told reporters that he expects the veteran tight end to return to practice soon, but they want to ensure it’s the right call before activating him.

“This is where we thought a realistic assessment would be made, we’re kind of making that daily,” McDaniel said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I’m expecting to see him sooner than later. In the back of my mind, it would be this week, but I’m not going to just put him out there this week just because I said it before.”

“I’m hopeful, but it’s very soon so we’re just making sure all our ducks are in a row before we take that listing off of him.”

Waller, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders in 2023 for a third-round compensatory pick. After one season in New York, he decided to retire going into 2024.

After a year out of football, Waller elected to unretire and was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2023, Waller appeared in 12 games and recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards (10.6 YPC) and one touchdown.