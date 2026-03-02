Dolphins Expected To Work On Extensions For LB Jordyn Brooks & C Aaron Brewer

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Dolphins are expected to work on extensions for LB Jordyn Brooks and C Aaron Brewer this offseason.

With new HC Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, Miami had significant roster turnover earlier this offseason, but will now pivot to extending previous core players they want to retain.

Both Brooks and Brewer are entering the final years of their current deals in 2026, and extensions could reduce their scheduled cap numbers of $10.86 million and $9.15 million to create more cap space for a team currently projected to be just $772,563 under the cap as of now.

Brooks, 28, was a four-year starter at Texas Tech and earned second-team All-American honors before the Seahawks selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brooks played out the final year of his four-year, $12,235,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,458,623 signing bonus after the Seahawks declined his fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

From there, Brooks joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $30 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Brooks appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 183 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, three pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Brewer, 28, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to make the team coming out of the preseason and has been on the roster ever since.

Brewer returned to the Titans in 2023 on a one-year restricted tender worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season. He then signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Miami ahead of the 2024 season and is scheduled to make a base salary of $6,465,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Brewer appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, making 16 starts at center.