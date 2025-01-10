Dolphins Fire ST Coordinator Danny Crossman & WR Coach Wes Welker

The Miami Dolphins announced they fired ST coordinator Danny Crossman and WR coach and pass game specialist Wes Welker on Friday.

Crossman, 57, began his coaching career at U.S. Coast Guard Academy as their DBs coach/special teams coach in 1993. He worked for a number of colleges before the Panthers hired him as their special teams coach in 2003.

Crossman eventually worked his way to special teams coordinator before departing for the same job with the Lions in 2010. After three years in Detroit, the Bills hired Crossman as their special teams coordinator in 2013. However, Buffalo parted ways with Crossman in 2019 and he signed on with the Dolphins.

Welker, 42, began his NFL career with the Chargers back in 2004. He joined the Dolphins during his rookie season and was eventually traded to the Patriots in 2007 for second- and seventh-round picks.

Welker played six years for the Patriots and totaled 1,000 yards receiving in five of those seasons before he departed and signed a free agent contract with the Broncos in 2013. He ultimately finished out his career with the Rams.

After calling it a career, Welker was hired by the Texans in 2017 as an offensive assistant. The 49ers hired him as their WRs coach in 2019 and he caught on with the Dolphins to the same role in 2022.