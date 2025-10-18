Dolphins Have No Interest In Trading WR Jaylen Waddle

Ian Rapoport reports that several teams have called the Dolphins about WR Jaylen Waddle, and were told the team has no interest in trading him.

Rapoport adds that it is more likely the team ends up trading a pass rusher that they have received calls on, including Matt Judon, Bradley Chubb, or Jaelan Phillips.

Waddle, 26, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Waddle has appeared in six games and recorded 20 receptions on 40 targets for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Waddle and the Dolphins as it becomes available.