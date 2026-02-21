Dolphins Have No Plans To Trade WR Jaylen Waddle & RB De’Von Achane

According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, NFL teams are eager to speak with the Dolphins at the Combine to see what players they’re open to trading this offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa and Minkah Fitzpatrick have both come up as possible trade candidates to watch this offseason.

Wolfe believes Fitzpatrick is a name to watch in the coming weeks as trade talks ramp up.

Wolfe says Miami wants to keep WR Jaylen Waddle and RB De’Von Achane, who they view as core players long-term.

Waddle, 27, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

He’s due $17 million and $24 million over the next two years of the deal.

In 2025, Waddle appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 64 receptions on 100 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2025, Achane appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 1,350 yards on 238 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 488 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.

