Dolphins Have ‘Standing Offer’ On Table For DL Calais Campbell

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins have a “standing offer” on the table for veteran free agent DL Calais Campbell.

Miami nearly traded Campbell to the Ravens before nixing the deal at the last minute in the hopes of making a playoff run. There was some question as to whether Miami would do right by Campbell following their elimination from playoff contention, but a move never occurred.

Campbell could return to the Ravens this offseason or even retire from the NFL altogether.

Even so, the Dolphins are clearly big supporters of Campbell, so a potential return to Miami is at least a possibility.

Campbell, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins during the offseason.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 52 total tackles, five sacks, and one pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.