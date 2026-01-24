Dolphins Hiring Bobby Slowik As OC

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are hiring Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator.

Slowik also recently interviewed for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator position but is now being promoted to playcaller from senior passing game coordinator in Miami.

Slowik, 38, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.

From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Houston gave Slowik a new contract following the 2023 season before firing him in 2025.

Slowik joined the Dolphins as their senior passing game coordinator last January.

In 2024, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 19 in total points, No. 15 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.