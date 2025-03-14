Dolphins Hiring Champ Kelly As Senior Personnel Executive

According to Adam Shefter, the Dolphins are hiring former Raiders assistant GM Champ Kelly as a senior personnel executive on Friday.

Schefter notes Kelly will work in both pro and college scouting for Miami.

Kelly interviewed for the Jaguars’ general manager opening this offseason.

Kelly, 44, began working for the Broncos as a regional college scout in 2007 and eventually worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011. He left the Broncos to join the Bears as their director of pro scouting in 2015.

The Raiders hired Kelly as their assistant GM in 2022 and promoted him to interim GM following the decision to fire Dave Ziegler. The two sides elected to mutually part ways in February.