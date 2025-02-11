Dolphins Hiring Former Texans OC Bobby Slowik As Senior Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are hiring former Texans OC Bobby Slowik as their new senior passing game coordinator.

Slowik also completed an interview for the Jets’ head coaching job in January.

Slowik, 37, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.

From there, the Texans hired Slowik as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Houston gave Slowik a new contract following the 2023 season.

In 2024, the Texans’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 19 in total points, No. 15 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.