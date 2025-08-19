Dolphins Hosted Five, Signed Two

The Miami Dolphins had five players in for visits or tryouts, per the NFL transaction wire.

Matt Judon 

The full list includes: 

  1. LB Matt Judon (visit)
  2. DB Zy Alexander
  3. DB Cameron Dantzler
  4. DB Myles Jones
  5. DB Braden Price

Of the group, the Dolphins signed Judon and Dantzler to contracts. 

Judon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

In 2024, Judon appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception for a touchdown and five passes defended. 

