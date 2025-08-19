Dolphins Hosted Five, Signed Two

The Miami Dolphins had five players in for visits or tryouts, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

LB Matt Judon (visit) DB Zy Alexander DB Cameron Dantzler DB Myles Jones DB Braden Price

Of the group, the Dolphins signed Judon and Dantzler to contracts.

Judon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

In 2024, Judon appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 41 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception for a touchdown and five passes defended.