Dolphins Interested In Packers DC Jeff Hafley

According to Ian Rapoport, Packers DC Jeff Hafley is drawing interest from several teams, including the Miami Dolphins.

Hafley has received interview requests from the Cardinals, Falcons, and Titans. These are the first three reported interviews for Hafley, who can’t meet with any teams until next week since Green Bay is playing in the Wild Card round.

It is important to note that Hafley has a relationship with new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and has former head coaching experience from Boston College.

Hafley interviewed for the Jets HC vacancy last offseason before they ultimately hired Aaron Glenn.

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year, and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. He finished with a 22-26 record at BC.

In 2025, the Packers defense ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

