Dolphins Interviewing Chargers Run Game Coordinator Frank Smith For OC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are interviewing Chargers run game coordinator/OL coach Frank Smith today for their offensive coordinator job.

Pelissero notes that Smith has a strong history of developing tight ends and offensive linemen.

Smith joins Falcons QBs coach Charles London and Saints WRs coach Curtis Johnson as candidates for the Dolphins’ coordinator job.

Smith, 41, began his coaching career at Miami (Ohio) as a graduate assistant back in 2004. He later spent four years at Baylor before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Saints.

Smith had stints with the Bears and Raiders before the Chargers are him as their run game coordinator/OL coach last year.