Dolphins Interviewing LB Coach Anthony Campanile For Defensive Coordinator Promotion

According to Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins are interviewing LB coach Anthony Campanile for their open defensive coordinator job.

He has a total of 11 years of coaching experience between college and the NFL.

Campanile, 40, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role in 2020 with the Dolphins, where he’s been ever since.