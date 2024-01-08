Dolphins LB Jerome Baker Likely Out For Postseason After Undergoing Wrist Surgery

According to Adam Beasley, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker underwent wrist surgery and is likely to miss the entire postseason.

It’s an unfortunate turn for Baker after recently returning from injured reserve prior to Week 18.

Baker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $8,410,000 in 2023 and $10,768,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Baker has appeared in 13 games and recorded 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, three pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.