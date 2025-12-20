Dolphins Made Four Moves

The Dolphins made four roster moves on Saturday, including signing CB Ethan Robinson and placing DB Elijah Campbell on injured reserve.

The team is also elevating OL Kion Smith and WR Theo Wease Jr. for Week 16.

Smith, 27, went undrafted out of Fayetteville State back in 2021.

He caught on with the Falcons but did not make the 53-man roster.

Smith then joined the Dolphins’ practice squad and has signed two futures deals with Miami, eventually being elevated to the active roster.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and made two starts.