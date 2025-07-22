Dolphins Make Five Transactions To Open Camp, Including Placing TE Darren Waller On PUP List

The Miami Dolphins announced several moves before training camp, including placing TE Darren Waller on the active/PUP list.

Roster Moves | We have signed OL Daniel Brunskill and waived QB Brett Gabbert. We have also placed OL Liam Eichenberg and TE Darren Waller on the physically unable to perform list and S Ifeatu Melifonwu on the non-football injury list. pic.twitter.com/yImTQljYEC — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 22, 2025

The team also put OL Liam Eichenberg on the PUP list and S Ifeatu Melifonwu on the non-football injury list. Miami signed OL Daniel Brunskill to a contract and waived QB Brett Gabbert in a corresponding move.

Players on the active/PUP list still count against the 90-man roster and can come off at any time once they pass a physical. If they remain on the PUP list through the start of the regular season, they must miss the first four games.

Waller, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders in 2023 for a third-round compensatory pick. After one season in New York, he decided to retire going into 2024.

After a year out of football, Waller elected to unretire and was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2023, Waller appeared in 12 games and recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards (10.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

In his eight seasons, Waller played for the Ravens, Raiders, and Giants. He caught 350 passes for 4,124 yards (11.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.