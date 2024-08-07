Dolphins Make Two Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed WR Mike Harley Jr. to the roster, waiving OL Chasen Hines in a corresponding move.

Roster Moves | We have signed WR Mike Harley Jr. and waived OL Chasen Hines. pic.twitter.com/7evvqbTVYN — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 7, 2024

Harley was one of four receivers to work out for the Dolphins recently.

Harley Jr., 26, went undrafted out of Miami back in 2022. He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent but was among their final roster cuts before being brought back to the taxi squad.

Harley signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL back in March but only lasted a few days with the team before being released.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.