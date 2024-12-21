Dolphins Making Three Roster Moves, Activating LB Cameron Goode Off PUP List

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are activating LB Cameron Goode off the PUP list.

Additionally, Miami is releasing DT Neil Farrell and elevating WR Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16.

Goode, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of California in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,773,256 that included a signing bonus of $113,256.

In 2023, Goode appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded six total tackles.