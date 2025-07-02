Dolphins Not Increasing Their Contract Offers To Veteran CBs

The Dolphins have had a busy week after acquiring S Minkah Fitzpatrick and TE Darren Waller, trading away CB Jalen Ramsey in the process. According to Barry Jackson, Miami is not increasing contract offers to veteran cornerbacks still available on the open market, and they want to sign someone at their “preferred” figure.

Back in May, former Bills CB Rasul Douglas “quietly visited” the Dolphins but left Miami without a contract. Jackson adds that the Dolphins made an offer, but the two sides did not come to an agreement.

Douglas also had a visit with Seattle, which is in the market for a cornerback.

The Dolphins traded Ramsey to the Steelers in exchange for Fitzpatrick, making the role a position of need after parting with their top player. Miami will need to find two starters out of a group that includes Cam Smith, Storm Duck, fifth-rounder Jason Marshall, and former UDFAs like Ethan Bonner, Isaiah Johnson, and more.

We named the Dolphins as a potential top landing spot for former Raiders and Patriots CB Jack Jones.

Douglas, 29, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers.

The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills on October 31st, 2023, in exchange for a third and a fifth-round draft pick. He played out the remainder of his deal with Buffalo.

In 2024, Douglas appeared in 15 games for the Bills, recording a total of 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five pass deflections.