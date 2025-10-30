Dolphins Not Ready To Hold Trade Deadline Auction, Want To Be Patient With HC Mike McDaniel

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, a team source has told him the Dolphins are not looking to offload players ahead of the trade deadline.

Louis-Jacques notes that’s consistent with what HC Mike McDaniel has said publicly, and notes that internally the team thinks it can rebound start like it did in 2021 when Miami went from 1-7 to finish with a respectable record at 9-8.

“For the record, all rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless currently,” McDaniel said two weeks ago, via the team’s YouTube. “And that’s unfortunate. Personally, not just this year for this team, this time of year bothers me for the sake of the individual player that’s having to answer questions about his long-term journey or where he’s playing questioned on rumors or thoughts of other people.”

Regarding McDaniel, Louis-Jacques cites a team source who acknowledged that owner Stephen Ross is disappointed with the 2-6 record but is not in a rush to fire McDaniel. He adds Ross is patient (contrary to some reports) and believes in McDaniel’s process, and as long as there are clear steps to improvement, he will give the coach time.

If Ross wants to give McDaniel a chance to save his job, it would make sense for the Dolphins not to trade away a bunch of players who could help him build some momentum. Miami got its second win of the season by blowing out the Falcons in Week 8. They play Thursday against the Ravens.

If the Dolphins lose and fall to 2-7, they’ll have extra time to consider their options before the trade deadline next week on Tuesday, November 4.

Some Dolphins players who have come up as potentially available from our 2025 Midseason NFL Trade Block include:

During his four seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach, McDaniel has led the team to a record of 30-29 with two playoff appearances and no playoff wins.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins as the news is available.