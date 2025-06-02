Dolphins Officially Place LT Terron Armstead On Reserve/Retired List

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed LT Terron Armstead on the reserve/retired list.

This has been expected all offseason, as both the Dolphins and Armstead have said they’re proceeding as if he won’t play this upcoming season. Miami is set to go ahead with 2024 second-round OT Patrick Paul as the new starter on the left side.

The two sides already reworked Armstead’s contract to give the Dolphins cap relief and waiting until after June 1 to place Armstead on the retired list will give them additional cap flexibility.

Armstead, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent in 2022 and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

Armstead was slated to make base salaries of $13.3 million and $12.3 million over the next two seasons when he elected to retire, reducing his base salary to the minimum to process it after June 1.

For his career, Armstead appeared in 135 games and made 131 starts for the Saints and Dolphins. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.