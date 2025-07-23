Dolphins OL Bayron Matos Airlifted To Medical Facility After Injury In Practice, In Stable Condition

Dolphins OL Bayron Matos was hurt near the end of practice today and had to be airlifted to a medical facility, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

He adds the team says Matos is in stable condition but it’s obviously a scary situation.

Matos is from the Dominican Republic and is a former college basketball player who is transitioning to football as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Matos, 24, started his college hoops career at New Mexico in 2019 before transferring to South Florida in 2021. He played in 28 games and averaged 10 minutes a game.

In 2022, Matos joined the football team as a walk-on. After graduation, he was added to the NFL’s International Player Pathway program and joined the Dolphins in 2024.

Miami re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2025 season.