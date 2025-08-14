Dolphins Place OL Germain Ifedi On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed OL Germain Ifedi on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Dolphins signed OL Yodny Cajuste.

Ifedi, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago in 2020 and then returned to the Bears on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million in 2021.

From there, Ifedi spent a year with the Falcons before the Lions signed him to a contract. He was released in August and later signed by the Bills. Buffalo cut him loose again in December.

The Browns signed him to a deal last April and he was among their final roster cuts before returning to the practice squad. He was later re-signed to Cleveland’s active roster and signed with Miami this offseason.

In 2024, Ifedi appeared in 15 games for the Browns and made seven starts.