Dolphins Place RB Chris Brooks On Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins officially placed RB Chris Brooks on injured reserve.

Roster Move | We have placed RB Chris Brooks on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/7CeVIdkcfq — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 20, 2023

Brooks, 23, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in May and wound up cracking their active roster.

In 2023, Brooks has appeared in six games and recorded 15 rushing attempts for 94 yards (6.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.