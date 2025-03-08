Dolphins Place ROFR Tender On RFA CB Kader Kohou

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve placed a right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent CB Kader Kohou.

This move allows the Dolphins to match any offer Kohou receives for another team in free agency. However, they would not receive any compensation for him should they pass on matching an offer sheet from another team.

Kohou, 26, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce back in 2022. He agreed to a three-year rookie contract with Miami and has been with the team ever since.

In 2024, Kader Kohou appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, two interceptions and eight pass defenses.