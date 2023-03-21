Dolphins Plan To Re-Sign LB Andrew Van Ginkel

According to Jason Sarney, LB Andrew Van Ginkel plans to re-sign with the Dolphins.

Van Ginkel had a fair amount of free agent interest this offseason and took a few visits to explore his options, including with the Patriots and Raiders.

However, the opportunity to stay in Miami was compelling, and Sarney notes Van Ginkel should still fit new DC Vic Fangio‘s defense.

Van Ginkel, 27, was selected in the fifth round by the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,831,964 contract with the Dolphins that included a $311,964 signing bonus.

Van Ginkel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Van Ginkel appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 47 tackles, three tackles for loss, a half sack, one interception and two pass defenses.

