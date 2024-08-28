Dolphins Plan To Sign CB Nik Needham To Practice Squad

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are planning on signing CB Nik Needham to the practice squad.

Needham is a veteran and doesn’t have to clear waivers, so Miami already should have a pretty good idea of whether it can get him back.

Needham, 27, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP back in 2019. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Needham was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster later in his rookie season and has been on the active roster ever since.

He was retained on a one-year restricted deal in 2022 and Miami brought him back on a one-year, $2 million contract in 2023. Needham once again signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins for 2024 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Needham appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and recorded seven tackles.