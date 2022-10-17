Dolphins Planning To Start Tua Tagovailoa In Week 7

On Monday, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told reporters that they are planning to start Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback in Week 7 against the Steelers.

“The plan is for (Tua) to approach the game as the starter,” McDaniel said.

Tagovailoa is working his way back from a scary concussion he suffered a few weeks ago.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Tagovailoa has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and thrown for 739 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

We will have more news on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.