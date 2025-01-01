Dolphins Preparing To Start QB Tyler Huntley In Week 18

Per Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are preparing to start QB Tyler Huntley once again in Week 18.

Rapoport adds that QB Tua Tagovailoa will continue to practice on a limited basis but will likely miss the final game of the season against the Jets.

Huntley, 26, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster and he has started four games for the team in 2024.

In 2024, Huntley has appeared in four games for the Dolphins and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 602 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We will have more news on the Dolphins’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.