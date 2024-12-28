Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Doubtful For Sunday

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins have downgraded QB Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Schefter adds that former Browns QB Tyler Huntley will start against Cleveland if Tua is unable to play due to a hip injury.

Tagovailoa, 26, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million this offseason that included $167 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tagovailoa has appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 2.867 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We will have more on Tua as it becomes available.