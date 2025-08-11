Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison To Undergo Season-Ending Neck Surgery

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison is undergoing season-ending neck surgery.

Fowler adds Mattison is expected to make a full recovery. It’s worth noting Miami is hosting RB Jamaal Williams for a workout on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mattison suffered the neck injury on Sunday in their preseason game in Chicago and had surgery after being transported to a local hospital.

Mattison, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract before signing a two-year, $7 million deal last offseason.

He was entering the second year of that deal when the Vikings released him in February of last year. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal last offseason, and he signed with the Dolphins this offseason.

In 2024, Mattison appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 132 rushing attempts for 420 yards (3.2 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions for 294 yards (8.2 YPC) and one touchdown.