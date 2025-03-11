Dolphins Re-Signing CB Elijah Campbell To One-Year, $1.9M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are re-signing CB Elijah Campbell to a one-year deal worth $1.9 million.

He also signed a one-year deal with the team last offseason.

Campbell, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Iowa back in 2018. He signed a three-year, rookie contract with the Browns, but was later waived coming out of the preseason.

Campbell later signed with the Jets practice squad and was promoted to the active roster in 2020 before being claimed by the Dolphins off of waivers in 2021. He then returned to Miami on an exclusive rights contract.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and made one start while recording 11 tackles and a forced fumble.