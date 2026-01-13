Dolphins Request Interview With Raiders DC Patrick Graham

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have requested an interview with Raiders DC Patrick Graham.

Graham is a respected longtime DC who survived multiple regime changes with the Raiders.

He’s the eighth known candidate the Dolphins have asked to speak to about their vacancy.

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard (Requested)

(Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

Graham, 46, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Raiders hired Graham for the same position back in 2022.

In 2025, the Raiders ranked No. 25 in scoring and No. 14 in total defense, including No. 17 against the run and No. 14 against the pass.