Dolphins Request To Interview Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard For HC Position

The Miami Dolphins have requested to interview Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard for their head coaching position, according to Ian Rapoport.

Sheppard, 37, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2011. He lasted over two years in Buffalo before he was traded to the Colts in return for DE Jerry Hughes.

Sheppard lasted just over a year in Indianapolis before he was waived at the start of the 2014 season before signing on with the Dolphins at the start of the 2014 season. Sheppard had brief stints with the Giants and Bears before returning to New York.

He finished his career with the Lions in 2018 and became their OLB coach in 2021. He also worked as a director of player development at his alma mater LSU in 2020.

From there, the Lions hired Sheppard as their outside linebackers coach in 2021. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted as linebackers coach in 2022. From there, he became the team’s defensive coordinator in 2025.

For his career, Sheppard appeared in 107 games and recorded 429 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and 11 pass defenses.

We will have more on Sheppard as it becomes available.