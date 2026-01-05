Dolphins Requesting GM Interview With 49ers Assistant GM RJ Gillen

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins are requesting an interview with 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen for its GM vacancy.

The following is an early list of candidates for the Dolphins GM job, which can be found on our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested) Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby (Requested) 49ers VP of Player Personnel GM Tariq Ahmad (Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested) Rams assistant GM John McKay (Requested) 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen (Requested)

Gillen joined the 49ers in 2015 as an assistant in the scouring department where he served for five seasons as a pro personnel scout. He was promoted to the director of pro personnel in 2021 and served in that role for three seasons before being promoted to director of player personnel in 2023.

He was then promoted to assistant general manager to John Lynch ahead of the 2025 season after spending two years as director of player personnel.