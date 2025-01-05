Dolphins Retaining HC Mike McDaniel & GM Chris Grier

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross announced Sunday that HC Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier will both return for the 2025 season.

The Dolphins’ 2024 season was somewhat disappointing as the team just missed out of the playoffs, despite QB Tua Tagovailoa missing time.

Even so, there were some recent reports about the future of Grier, despite the fact that he’s well-liked within the organization.

It looks like both men will get another opportunity to get the team back in the playoffs.

McDaniel, 41, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract.

During his three seasons as Dolphins’ head coach, McDaniel has led the team to a record of 28-023 with two playoff appearances and no playoff wins.