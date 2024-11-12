Dolphins RT Austin Jackson Out Rest Of Season After Knee Surgery

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel revealed RT Austin Jackson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, per Barry Jackson.

Jackson had already been placed on injured reserve and the initial word was that he’d be able to return at some point after missing the minimum four games. However, evidently the injury was more serious than Miami initially thought.

Jackson, 25, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Miami declined his fifth-year option. However, he later agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Dolphins.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in eight games with eight starts for the Dolphins. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 56 tackle out of 76 qualifying players.