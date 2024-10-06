Dolphins S Jevon Holland To Miss Time With Broken Hand

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dolphins S Jevon Holland suffered a broken hand during Sunday’s win over the Patriots and is expected to miss time.

Typical fractures require 6-8 weeks to heal, so it’s possible, if not likely, that Holland will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Holland, 24, was a two-year starter at Oregon, who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Entering today’s game, Jevon Holland had appeared in four games for the Dolphins and recorded 17 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.